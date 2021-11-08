Raymond James Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$24.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.86.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$18.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 180.30.

