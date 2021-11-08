Raymond James Comments on Information Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TSE:ISV opened at C$27.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.45. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$18.70 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

