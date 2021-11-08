Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. Qualys has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

