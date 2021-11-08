Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

XM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,028,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. 12,139,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,876. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of -28.78. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

