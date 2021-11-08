Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 444,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,418. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Prudential has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

