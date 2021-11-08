PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $67.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.06 million.

AGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,019. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $361.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

