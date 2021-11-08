PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and $55,090.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

