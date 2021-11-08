Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 15th (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 15th. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition had issued 15,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PBAXU opened at $10.13 on Monday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

