Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

