Pfizer’s (PFE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

