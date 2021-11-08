Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Personalis has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

