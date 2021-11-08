Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 805,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

