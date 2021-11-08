Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 100.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 1,469,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Pembina Pipeline worth $38,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

