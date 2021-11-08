Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31).

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.