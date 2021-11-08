Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Earnings Results

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PCTY traded down $11.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.51. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,643. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

