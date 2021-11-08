Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pason Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.06 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$11.32 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of C$932.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

