Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

