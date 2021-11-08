PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $385.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.14 or 0.00031975 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 240,049,400 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.