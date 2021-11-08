Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.99 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

