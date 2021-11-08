OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. OSI Systems reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSIS traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $95.96. 85,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,439. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,733. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

