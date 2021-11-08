Oscar Health (OSCR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE OSCR opened at $17.00 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.