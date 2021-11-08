Oppenheimer Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.69. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $134.69 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

