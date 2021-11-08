Open Governance Token Market Cap Hits $862,915.43 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $862,915.43 and $100,357.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00251074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

