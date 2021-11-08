Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.12 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 328,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,745. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

