NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. 7,811,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,838. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

