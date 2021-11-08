NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,838. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

