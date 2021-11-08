NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0016

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.46 million and $532,607.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00080268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,189,740,619 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,508,510 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

