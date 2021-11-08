News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

