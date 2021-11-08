NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. NetScout Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.77 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$1.770 EPS.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

