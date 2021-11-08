National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National HealthCare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

