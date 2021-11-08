National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

NFG stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 588,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

