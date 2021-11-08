National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

NFG stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 588,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.