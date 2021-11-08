National Bankshares Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SVI. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.82. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.67.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. Research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

