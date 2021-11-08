National Bankshares Cuts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.26. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.