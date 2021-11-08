MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €213.71 ($251.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €203.30 ($239.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €192.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €202.17.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.