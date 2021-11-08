Morgan Stanley Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $230.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.17.

LHX opened at $223.97 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,770 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

