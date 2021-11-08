Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

