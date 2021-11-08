Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $1,195.60 or 0.01833421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $146,723.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00080324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00096669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.72 or 1.00239785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.46 or 0.07145167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 22,483 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

