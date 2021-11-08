Meter Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.55 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $8.86 or 0.00013640 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 58% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.