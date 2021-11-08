Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. 6,338,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $72.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

