Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MGU traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.18. 26,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,972. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

