Litecoin Plus Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $127,221.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,151.04 or 1.00068824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00040929 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.12 or 0.00691355 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

