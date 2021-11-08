Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $19.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NYSE LNC opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

