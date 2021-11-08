Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 2,656,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Limelight Networks worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

