Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Earnings Results

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Limelight Networks worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

