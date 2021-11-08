LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. LifeVantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

