LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. LifeVantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

