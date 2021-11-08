Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 344.57. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £598.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 8,710 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

