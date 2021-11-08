Konomi Network (KONO) Trading Up 48.4% Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $3.24 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

