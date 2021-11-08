Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €16.10 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

